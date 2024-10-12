Taiwan: AI Market Growth and Stock Performance in Q3

October 11, 2024_ The Taiwanese market is experiencing strong interest in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, with companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) seeing a significant increase in their shares. Despite a market correction in September, the outlook for the third quarter remains optimistic, with a record revenue expected for listed companies. Sales of new devices by Apple and Huawei have further boosted the growth of stocks in the technology sector. According to 工商時報, the market expects the cumulative revenue of Taiwanese companies to reach NT$2.8 trillion by the end of the year. Year-end holidays, such as Halloween and Christmas, are expected to positively influence demand in the market.