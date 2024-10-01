Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 01 Ottobre 2024
Taiwan: Air Force Officer Involved in China Spying Case
01 ottobre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
October 1, 2024_ A mid-ranking officer in Taiwan's Air Force has been arrested for alleged ties to a Chinese espionage case. The officer, who served in the Pilot Training Department, is accused of passing classified information to Chinese contacts. Taiwanese authorities are investigating possible accomplices and the extent of the information leaked. This incident raises concerns about national security and the infiltration of Chinese agents into Taiwan's military. The news was reported by 自由時報, highlighting the growing tension between Taiwan and China. Taiwanese authorities continue to monitor the situation to prevent further espionage incidents.

