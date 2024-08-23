Taiwan: Air Force Successfully Tests AIM-120C-5 Missile

August 23, 2024_ The Taiwan Air Force successfully conducted a test of the AIM-120C-5 missile, launched from an F-16V, in the eastern region of the country. The operation demonstrated the advanced capabilities of the Taiwan Air Force in ensuring air defense. The test took place at Chiayi Air Base, where the 4th Wing of the Air Force performed the launch, hitting the intended target. This event underscores Taiwan's commitment to strengthening its national security in a complex geopolitical environment. The news was reported by 自由時報. Taiwan, an island located in East Asia, has a history of tensions with China, which considers the island part of its territory.