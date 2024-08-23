Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 23 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:05
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Air Force Successfully Tests AIM-120C-5 Missile

August 23, 2024_ The Taiwan Air Force successfully conducted a test of the AIM-120C-5 missile, launched from an F-16V, in the eastern region of the...

Taiwan: Air Force Successfully Tests AIM-120C-5 Missile
23 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 23, 2024_ The Taiwan Air Force successfully conducted a test of the AIM-120C-5 missile, launched from an F-16V, in the eastern region of the country. The operation demonstrated the advanced capabilities of the Taiwan Air Force in ensuring air defense. The test took place at Chiayi Air Base, where the 4th Wing of the Air Force performed the launch, hitting the intended target. This event underscores Taiwan's commitment to strengthening its national security in a complex geopolitical environment. The news was reported by 自由時報. Taiwan, an island located in East Asia, has a history of tensions with China, which considers the island part of its territory.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
an island located isola island AIM 120C 5
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"
News to go
Torna il caldo, domani 12 città da bollino giallo: picchi fino a 38 gradi
News to go
Gelato, Germania principale produttore in Ue nel 2023
News to go
Stop rate mutui per meteo estremo: ecco dove
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news
News to go
Transizione digitale, imprese a caccia di personale specializzato
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza