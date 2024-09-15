Taiwan: AIT Reaffirms Independence of Taiwanese Justice in Taipei Mayor Case

September 15, 2024_ The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) said that the United States government will not intervene in the judicial process involving Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je. The AIT stressed the importance of judicial independence in Taiwan, a fundamental principle of the island's legal system. This statement comes after some figures, including Hsiao Hsu-chen, expressed concern about the case. The source of this information is the news site 自由時報. Taiwan, an island with an autonomous democratic and legal system, continues to maintain its independence despite external pressure.