Taiwan: Alarm for record energy consumption

July 19, 2024_ Taiwan is facing a heat wave that has led to a significant increase in electricity consumption. Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) said on July 18 that its operational reserve capacity fell to 5%, the lowest level recorded this year. Taipower urged citizens to save energy to avoid possible power outages. Energy demand has reached an all-time high, putting a strain on the country's electricity system. The 中國時報 reports it. The current situation highlights the importance of energy saving measures to ensure a stable electricity supply.