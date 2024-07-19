Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 19 Luglio 2024
Taiwan: Alarm for record energy consumption

July 19, 2024_ Taiwan is facing a heat wave that has led to a significant increase in electricity consumption. Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) said...

19 luglio 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 19, 2024_ Taiwan is facing a heat wave that has led to a significant increase in electricity consumption. Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) said on July 18 that its operational reserve capacity fell to 5%, the lowest level recorded this year. Taipower urged citizens to save energy to avoid possible power outages. Energy demand has reached an all-time high, putting a strain on the country's electricity system. The 中國時報 reports it. The current situation highlights the importance of energy saving measures to ensure a stable electricity supply.

