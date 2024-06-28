Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 28 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 11:58
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Alert level increased for travel to China, Hong Kong and Macau

Taiwan: Alert level increased for travel to China, Hong Kong and Macau
28 giugno 2024 | 11.52
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

June 28, 2024_ Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has officially raised the travel alert to China, Hong Kong and Macau to the 'orange' level. This decision has raised concerns among tourism operators, who fear a further negative impact on the already fragile sector. Opposition lawmakers have criticized the move, saying it could worsen relations between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait. Some citizens have expressed fears about growing political instability under the new administration. The Merit Times reports that the government has been urged to find concrete solutions to improve relations between Taiwan and China. The situation remains tense, with multiple calls for more constructive policies to ensure the stability and security of citizens.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
reports that improve relations between Taiwan Cina travel alert to China
Vedi anche
Traffico di anabolizzanti, 7 arresti e perquisizioni
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen
News to go
Calzature, brusca frenata per export e fatturato
News to go
Decreto Campi Flegrei, cosa prevede: le misure
News to go
Bonus agricoltura di 500 euro a ettaro, ecco chi lo può ottenere
News to go
Bonus 2024, ecco quelli che si possono richiedere a giugno
News to go
Ballottaggi comunali, i risultati del voto
News to go
Bonus condizionatori, come funziona
News to go
Case, Istat: "Nel primo trimestre 2024 prezzi in calo dello 0,1%"
News to go
Hong Kong è la città più costosa al mondo
News to go
Auto, così l'IA cambierà l'interazione fra vetture e passeggeri
News to go
Aumento prezzi voli, le tratte più care


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza