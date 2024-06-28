Taiwan: Alert level increased for travel to China, Hong Kong and Macau

June 28, 2024_ Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has officially raised the travel alert to China, Hong Kong and Macau to the 'orange' level. This decision has raised concerns among tourism operators, who fear a further negative impact on the already fragile sector. Opposition lawmakers have criticized the move, saying it could worsen relations between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait. Some citizens have expressed fears about growing political instability under the new administration. The Merit Times reports that the government has been urged to find concrete solutions to improve relations between Taiwan and China. The situation remains tense, with multiple calls for more constructive policies to ensure the stability and security of citizens.