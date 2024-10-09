October 8, 2024_ Taipei 101 has launched a unique experience called "Amore Picnic", created in collaboration with the Italian restaurant IL MERCATO. This event has transformed the fourth floor of the mall into an enchanted garden, featuring wisteria plants and European-style decorations, attracting visitors eager to take photos. Guests can participate in romantic picnic sessions, enjoying a delicious afternoon tea without having to worry about preparing meals. The news is reported by bg3.co, highlighting the influence of Italian culture in Taiwan through events that combine gastronomy and beauty. The garden will remain open for free visits, providing an enchanting atmosphere for all participants.