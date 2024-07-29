Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 29 Luglio 2024
Taiwan: Annual IPAC Summit in Taipei despite Chinese pressure

28 July 2024_ The annual IPAC (Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China) summit will take place in Taipei, despite pressure exerted by Chinese officials...

Taiwan: Annual IPAC Summit in Taipei despite Chinese pressure
29 luglio 2024
28 July 2024_ The annual IPAC (Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China) summit will take place in Taipei, despite pressure exerted by Chinese officials on several foreign parliamentarians to dissuade them from participating. IPAC confirmed that at least eight members of parliaments from five countries received communications from Chinese diplomats ahead of the event. The organization condemned China's interference, pointing out that such actions harm the democratic rights of other countries and deny Taiwan the right to conduct legitimate diplomatic relations. The news was reported by 自由時報. In response to the intimidation, IPAC announced the expansion of its alliance, welcoming six new members, including Colombia and Uruguay, marking the largest growth in its history.

