Martedì 13 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:56
Taiwan: Anti-organized crime operation involves 421 people

Taiwan: Anti-organized crime operation involves 421 people
13 agosto 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 13, 2024_ Taiwan authorities conducted a large-scale operation against organized crime, interrogating 421 individuals suspected of belonging to criminal gangs. This action is part of a broader initiative to combat organized crime and ensure public safety in the country. Law enforcement agencies have intensified checks and investigations to dismantle criminal networks operating in several areas of Taiwan. The operation has received widespread support from the local community, which has expressed concern over the increase in crime. The news was reported by 自由時報. Authorities continue to monitor the situation and plan further measures to prevent illegal activities in the territory.

