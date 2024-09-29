Taiwan: Apulian cuisine conquers Taipei with the 'South Italy Food Festival'

September 29, 2024_ The 'South Italy Food Festival' takes place at the Far Eastern Shangri-La in Taipei, bringing the flavors of Puglia to Taiwan thanks to the expertise of Italian manager Andreano Carbotti and his family. During the event, attendees can enjoy traditional dishes such as orecchiette and cavatelli, prepared with fresh ingredients and authentic recipes. The event celebrates the rich culinary tradition of Puglia, known for its fresh pasta and use of high-quality olive oil. The news is reported by bg3.co, highlighting the importance of Italian food culture abroad. The festival represents a unique opportunity for Taiwanese to discover and appreciate Italian cuisine, helping to strengthen cultural ties between Italy and Taiwan.