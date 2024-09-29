Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 29 Settembre 2024
Taiwan: Apulian cuisine conquers Taipei with the 'South Italy Food Festival'

September 29, 2024_ The 'South Italy Food Festival' takes place at the Far Eastern Shangri-La in Taipei, bringing the flavors of Puglia to Taiwan...

29 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
