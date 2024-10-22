Taiwan: Arms trafficking ring discovered between US and Taiwan

October 21, 2024_ Taiwan authorities have dismantled a gun trafficking ring after U.S. Customs intercepted a package containing 16 gun components hidden in a toolbox. The main suspect, a dual Taiwanese-U.S. citizen, facilitated the purchase of weapons for a Taiwanese buyer, promising huge profits. Five people have been arrested in connection with the case, which marks a major breakthrough in judicial cooperation between Taiwan and the United States, 自由時報 reported. Investigations are ongoing to determine whether the gun trafficking was a one-off activity or part of a larger operation.