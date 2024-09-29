Taiwan: Arrests in KMT-Linked Corruption Case, Former Taipei Mayor

September 28, 2024_ Two key figures, Li Wenzong and Zhu Yahu, have been arrested in a corruption investigation related to the Jinghua City case involving former Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je. Authorities have conducted searches and questioned 16 people, with 10 of them transferred for further investigation. The Weijing Group is suspected of using Zhu as an intermediary to bribe Li, a former close associate of Ko, who is already under investigation for irregularities in political funding. The source of this news is 中國時報. The investigation has raised concerns about possible links between money flows and political funding, with a total of seven people already arrested in connection with this case.