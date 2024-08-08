Cerca nel sito
 
Taiwan: Artillery armies exercising in Taichung and Hsinchu

07 August 2024_ The Taiwan Army conducted an artillery exercise in Taichung and Hsinchu on 7 and 8 August 2024, using several artillery pieces....

07 August 2024_ The Taiwan Army conducted an artillery exercise in Taichung and Hsinchu on 7 and 8 August 2024, using several artillery pieces. During the exercise, 18 M109A2 and 12 M110A2 howitzers were used, with a total of 60 rounds fired. The operation aimed to test the operational capabilities of the armed forces and demonstrate the determination to defend the national territory. The artillery exercises are part of an annual program to improve the skills of the troops. The news was reported by 自由時報. These activities are key to ensuring the readiness of the Taiwanese Armed Forces in a context of growing regional tension.

