Venerdì 08 Novembre 2024
Taiwan: Atmosphere of Cooperation at Parliament for 2024 Budget
08 novembre 2024 | 12.17
November 8, 2024_ Today, Taiwan's parliament displayed a rare atmosphere of harmony during discussions on the 2024 central budget, which had been stalled for over a month. Speaker Han Kuo-yu called an inter-party meeting to reach an agreement on three contentious issues, including compensation for indigenous communities and the value of health care outlets. Incumbent party leader Ker Chien-ming attended the meeting, expressing his willingness to speed up the legislative process, while People's Party leader Huang Kuo-chang wished Ker a speedy recovery, stressing the importance of human solidarity in politics. The news was reported by 中國時報. This development marks a significant moment of inter-party cooperation, which could positively influence the future of legislative politics in Taiwan.

