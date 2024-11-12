Cerca nel sito
 
Taiwan: Average Wage Growth in September 2024

November 12, 2024_ As of September 2024, the average regular monthly wage in Taiwan increased by 3.22% year-on-year to NT$44,810. Meanwhile, the...

12 novembre 2024
November 12, 2024_ As of September 2024, the average regular monthly wage in Taiwan increased by 3.22% year-on-year to NT$44,810. Meanwhile, the average monthly total wage, which includes overtime, performance-based compensation, and bonuses, increased by 3.41% to NT$56,385. This data was provided by the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS), highlighting a positive trend in the Taiwanese labor market. Wage growth is an important indicator of the country's economic health and ability to attract and retain talent. DGBAS is the government body responsible for collecting and analyzing economic data in Taiwan.

