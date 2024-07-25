Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 25 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: AVIS Taiwan launches an exclusive project to rent Ferraris

24 July 2024_ AVIS Taiwan has announced an innovative supercar rental project, in collaboration with the Taiwanese company Monti Nara, dedicated to...

Taiwan: AVIS Taiwan launches an exclusive project to rent Ferraris
25 luglio 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

24 July 2024_ AVIS Taiwan has announced an innovative supercar rental project, in collaboration with the Taiwanese company Monti Nara, dedicated to high-profile customers. The program allows customers to rent the Ferrari California 30, offering tax advantages and covering costs such as insurance and maintenance. This initiative not only facilitates access to luxury vehicles, but also includes an exclusive driving course at the Shanghai F1 circuit, worth 260,000 TWD, and a free maintenance program for seven years. The news was reported by bg3.co, highlighting how Italy, home of Ferrari, continues to influence the luxury car market in Taiwan.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
rental project Taiwan driving course at AVIS
Vedi anche
News to go
Mattarella: "Eversivo ogni atto contro la libera informazione"
News to go
Camera approva decreto liste di attesa, è legge
News to go
Harris: "Conosco i tipi come Donald Trump"
News to go
Lavoro, patente a crediti: pronto decreto attuativo
News to go
Elezioni Usa 2024, nomination Kamala Harris sempre più vicina
News to go
Ddl su nomi femminili, retromarcia della Lega
News to go
Turismo, 36 milioni di italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo, cavallette e insetti alieni devastano campi e frutteti
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza