24 July 2024_ AVIS Taiwan has announced an innovative supercar rental project, in collaboration with the Taiwanese company Monti Nara, dedicated to high-profile customers. The program allows customers to rent the Ferrari California 30, offering tax advantages and covering costs such as insurance and maintenance. This initiative not only facilitates access to luxury vehicles, but also includes an exclusive driving course at the Shanghai F1 circuit, worth 260,000 TWD, and a free maintenance program for seven years. The news was reported by bg3.co, highlighting how Italy, home of Ferrari, continues to influence the luxury car market in Taiwan.