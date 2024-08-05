Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 05 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
Taiwan: Badminton pair 'Lin-Yang' wins gold medal in Paris
05 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

05 August 2024_ The Taiwanese badminton pair of Li Yang and Wang Chi-Lin won the gold medal in the men's doubles at the Paris Olympics, thus obtaining the second consecutive gold after Tokyo 2020. During the awards ceremony, the flag of the Taiwan Olympic Committee was raised and spectators sang the national anthem, creating an emotional atmosphere. The two athletes described the experience as indescribable, underlining the difference compared to the last Olympics, when there were no spectators due to the pandemic. The Taiwanese government praised their victory as a triumph of true skill, as they beat the Chinese team, currently first in the world rankings, and made history by becoming the first to win back-to-back golds in men's doubles. The news is reported by storm.mg. The victory of Li Yang and Wang Chi-Lin represents an important milestone for Taiwanese badminton and a source of pride for the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
badminton pair oro gold after Tokyo
