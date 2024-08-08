Taiwan: Baggage Delays Increase at Taoyuan Airport

August 08, 2024_ Taoyuan Airport recorded a total of 8,612 flights with delays of more than an hour for baggage delivery in 2023, sparking complaints from passengers. This problem has led to an increase in reports from travelers who were dissatisfied with the service. Airport authorities are examining the causes of these delays to improve efficiency and customer satisfaction. The situation highlights the need for interventions to guarantee a quality service at the airport, one of the main hubs in Taiwan. The news was reported by 中國時報. Taoyuan Airport is Taiwan's main international airport, located in Taoyuan City, and serves millions of passengers every year.