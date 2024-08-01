Taiwan: Balmain and Maison Valentino present their spring-summer 2024 eyewear collection in Taipei

August 1, 2024_ Fashion brands Balmain and Maison Valentino launched their new spring-summer 2024 eyewear collection in Taipei, Taiwan, with an event celebrating Italian elegance and creativity. The collection includes 150 designs, some of which are exclusive to the Taiwanese market, allowing local fashionistas to access the latest trends without having to travel abroad. Balmain, known for its 'new French style', and Maison Valentino, which combines punk and 1970s pop culture, have collaborated with expert craftsmen to ensure unparalleled quality and design. The news was reported by ciaotw.com, highlighting the importance of Italian fashion also in Asia. The event will take place from August 1st to 18th at 必久戴 eyewear store in Taipei.