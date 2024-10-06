Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 06 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:47
Taiwan: Beijing May Launch Economic War Against Taipei

October 6, 2024_ The Foundation for Defense of Democracies has warned that Beijing may wage economic warfare to force Taiwan to surrender, without...

Taiwan: Beijing May Launch Economic War Against Taipei
06 ottobre 2024 | 12.06
Redazione Adnkronos
October 6, 2024_ The Foundation for Defense of Democracies has warned that Beijing may wage economic warfare to force Taiwan to surrender, without resorting to direct military force. The United States, Taiwan's main ally, has said it must prepare to respond to such threats. The report highlights how Taiwan's dependence on foreign trade makes it vulnerable to economic pressure from Beijing. The situation highlights the growing tensions between Taiwan and China, as Taipei seeks to maintain its sovereignty. The news was reported by the Taipei Times, a major news source in Taiwan, which provides updates on local political and social issues.

