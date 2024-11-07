Taiwan: Bencotto Celebrates Italian Cuisine with Exclusive Wine Dinner

November 7, 2024_ Bencotto Italian restaurant, located in Mandarin Oriental Taipei, will host a gala dinner on November 29, 2024, featuring creative dishes paired with fine wines from the historic Marchesi Antinori winery. Chefs Luca Carrino and Emanuele Bergamo will present a five-course menu, including specialties such as New Zealand lamb and Taiwanese chicken ravioli, accompanied by iconic wines such as Tignanello and Solaia. The evening will be enriched by the presence of a representative of the winery, who will share its experience of over 600 years of winemaking. The news is reported by savorlifestyle.com, highlighting the importance of Italian cuisine in Taiwan and the appreciation for the Tuscan wine tradition.