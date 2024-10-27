Cerca nel sito
 
Taiwan: Benetton Launches 'Unemployee of the Year' Contest for Unemployed Youth
27 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 26, 2024_ Benetton, the well-known Italian fashion brand, has launched a global initiative called 'Unemployee of the Year', aimed at unemployed young people between the ages of 18 and 30. Participants can submit community development projects and have the chance to win a prize of 5,000 euros, approximately 19,000 NT$. The initiative, which will also take place in Benetton stores in Taiwan, aims to give young people a voice in a time of global economic crisis. Alessandro Benetton, president of the company, stressed the importance of designing the future of the world. The news was reported by bg3.co, highlighting the impact of the initiative also in Taiwan, where young people can actively participate.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
fashion brand chance to win aimed at Taiwan
