Taiwan: Bill to Toughen Penalties for Espionage Activities

November 3, 2024_ A Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker has introduced a bill to introduce penalties for espionage, in response to a case involving a former army colonel convicted of corruption. Current law does not provide penalties for collaborating with foreign powers, as in the case of Hsiang Te-en, who was sentenced to seven years and six months for accepting bribes from Chinese sources. The new law aims to fill that gap, also making it illegal to pledge allegiance to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the Taipei Times reported. The proposal comes amid growing concerns about Chinese infiltration in Taiwan, where authorities are seeking to strengthen national security.