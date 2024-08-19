Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 19 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:15
Taiwan: Blood Pressure Drugs Recall from Market

August 19, 2024_ Popular blood pressure drug 'Anpuno Wei' will be withdrawn from the Taiwanese market starting from November 2024, after more than...

19 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 19, 2024_ Popular blood pressure drug 'Anpuno Wei' will be withdrawn from the Taiwanese market starting from November 2024, after more than two decades of presence. The decision was made by the pharmaceutical company due to decreasing demand and rising production costs, impacting tens of thousands of patients in Taiwan. Health experts recommend that patients consult with doctors to find treatment alternatives, in order to ensure continuity of care. In addition, another drug, 'Baiyoujie', will be withdrawn early next year, after helping many manage stress and anxiety since 2005. The news was reported by 中國時報, highlighting the importance of a safe transition for patients suffering from hypertension.

