Taiwan: Bologna World Illustration Award on display in Taipei

2 July 2024_ The Bologna World Illustration Award, known as the Oscar of illustration, is on display at the National Taiwan Science Education Center until 22 September 2024. This is the fourth consecutive edition of the event in Taiwan, with 79 illustrators and 391 exhibited works, including works by six Taiwanese artists. Bologna, an Italian city famous for its rich artistic and cultural tradition, has hosted this prestigious award since 1967, attracting illustrators from all over the world. This year, the competition saw the participation of 3,873 illustrators from 92 countries, setting a new record for entries. Shoppingdesign.com.tw reports it. The exhibition is divided into four main themes: fantasy parks, dream forests, parties under the stars and classic legends, offering visitors an immersive and inspiring experience.