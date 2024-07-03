Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 03 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:30
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Bologna World Illustration Award on display in Taipei

2 July 2024_ The Bologna World Illustration Award, known as the Oscar of illustration, is on display at the National Taiwan Science Education Center...

Taiwan: Bologna World Illustration Award on display in Taipei
03 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

2 July 2024_ The Bologna World Illustration Award, known as the Oscar of illustration, is on display at the National Taiwan Science Education Center until 22 September 2024. This is the fourth consecutive edition of the event in Taiwan, with 79 illustrators and 391 exhibited works, including works by six Taiwanese artists. Bologna, an Italian city famous for its rich artistic and cultural tradition, has hosted this prestigious award since 1967, attracting illustrators from all over the world. This year, the competition saw the participation of 3,873 illustrators from 92 countries, setting a new record for entries. Shoppingdesign.com.tw reports it. The exhibition is divided into four main themes: fantasy parks, dream forests, parties under the stars and classic legends, offering visitors an immersive and inspiring experience.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
display at reports it The Bologna World Illustration Award Oscar
Vedi anche
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, nel 2023 almeno un atto da 39% italiani
News to go
It Wallet, parte a luglio il portafoglio digitale
News to go
Caro vacanze, partirà meno della metà degli italiani
News to go
Addio codice a barre, dal 2027 lascia il posto ai QR code
News to go
Ue, Meloni: "Su nomine mancanza rispetto verso cittadini europei"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza