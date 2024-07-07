Cerca nel sito
 
Taiwan: Budget proposal for new advanced submarines

July 7, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense has proposed a budget of NT$15 billion (US$472.5 million) to build seven advanced attack...

07 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 7, 2024_ Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense has proposed a budget of NT$15 billion (US$472.5 million) to build seven advanced attack submarines. These submarines will be equipped with Harpoon missiles and more advanced combat systems than the Hai Kun submarine. The proposal is part of a long-term plan to build a fleet of eight submarines by 2026. The budget was submitted to the Executive Yuan, the main executive body of the Taiwanese government. The Taipei Times reports it. The new submarines will be able to launch at least 20 Harpoon torpedoes.

