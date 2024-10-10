October 9, 2024_ Bulgari opened the 'Cinecittà and Beyond' exhibition at the new Peter Marino concept store in Taipei 101, celebrating the art of cinema and iconic jewelry worn by famous Italian actresses. The event featured Taiwanese actress Lin Yi Chen, who wore pieces from the Heritage collection, including historic jewelry from stars such as Gina Lollobrigida and Sophia Loren. The exhibition, which will run from November 7 to 21, features 27 works and recreates the atmosphere of the Italian golden cinema, highlighting the influence of Italian culture in Taiwan. The source of this news is bg3.co. The event not only celebrates Bulgari's heritage, but also strengthens the cultural ties between Italy and Taiwan, highlighting the importance of Italian design and craftsmanship in the world.