Taiwan: Canada deepens cybersecurity cooperation with Taipei

November 5, 2024_ The Canadian government has sent a cybersecurity expert to its office in Taipei, marking a significant step in security cooperation between Canada and Taiwan. Ottawa recognizes China as the primary cybersecurity threat and is keen to work with Taipei to address that risk. Despite the lack of formal relations, Canada has launched initiatives to improve Taiwan's national security, including shipments of military goods and technology. The Globe and Mail reported the news, highlighting Ottawa's commitment to strengthening its security partnerships in the Indo-Pacific. Taiwan, a democratic island with a self-governing government, is considered a strategic region amid tensions with China, which claims sovereignty over it.