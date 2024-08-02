Cerca nel sito
 
Taiwan: Canadian warship crosses Taiwan Strait to promote stability in the region

August 2, 2024_ A Canadian warship passed through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, as part of a demonstration of Ottawa's commitment to a free and...

Taiwan: Canadian warship crosses Taiwan Strait to promote stability in the region
02 agosto 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 2, 2024_ A Canadian warship passed through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, as part of a demonstration of Ottawa's commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Canada's Ministry of National Defense said the frigate HMCS Montreal made the transit as part of a routine open waters operation. This step was seen as a reaffirmation of Canada's commitment to peace and stability in the region. During the transit, the ministry confirmed that the Canadian military was in full control of the surrounding area. The news was reported by the Taipei Times. The presence of the Canadian frigate was also monitored by the Eastern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army, which said it handled the situation according to the law.

