Mercoledì 06 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
Taiwan: Celebrating Italian Cuisine with an Exclusive Event at Junpin Hotel
06 novembre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
November 6, 2024_ On November 20, 2024, Junpin Hotel in Taipei will host a culinary event dedicated to the "Week of Italian Cuisine in the World", featuring Italian chef Silvia Lazzerini and chef Paolo Ghibaudo, known for his restaurant "Elegante". During the evening, attendees will be able to enjoy traditional Italian dishes, prepared with fresh and high-quality ingredients, accompanied by a selection of Italian wines. The event aims to promote Italian food culture and celebrate the importance of food biodiversity. The news is reported by upmedia.mg. This event represents a unique opportunity for Taiwanese to immerse themselves in the rich Italian culinary tradition, with a menu that includes specialties such as tiramisu and caprese.

