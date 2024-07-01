Taiwan: Challenges and concerns for the return of compulsory military service

June 30, 2024_ The Taiwanese government has announced the return of compulsory military service starting in 2024, but a report from the Taipei School of Economics and Political Science Foundation raises doubts about the effectiveness of this measure. Despite the expected increase in conscripts, managing and training these new soldiers will require significant numbers of volunteer officers and noncommissioned officers, who are currently in short supply. The report highlights that the current structure of Taiwan's military, with a predominance of soldiers over officers, may not benefit significantly from the return of compulsory conscription. Additionally, rising costs and troop management challenges are additional concerns.中國時報 reports it. The foundation also highlights the need for measures to effectively integrate women into the armed forces, given their growing numbers.