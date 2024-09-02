Taiwan: Challenges and opportunities in educational research for Taiwanese universities

September 2, 2024_ Over the past decade, educational research has become an integral part of university management in Taiwan, influencing assessments, admissions, and competitive projects. However, institutions still face significant challenges, such as the difficulty of obtaining high-quality data and the need to improve data analysis to support informed decisions. Universities require more detailed data on students, graduates, and research performance to improve their governance and meet market needs. This article was reported by udn.com, highlighting the importance of an educational data processing center to facilitate data access and analysis. Educational research is crucial to the future of universities, as it helps to train professionals capable of meeting the challenges of the labor market.