Venerdì 20 Settembre 2024
Taiwan: Cheng Kung University Architecture Team to Represent Taiwan at Venice Biennale 2025

September 19, 2024_ The "Non-Belief" architecture team from National Cheng Kung University has been selected to represent Taiwan at the 19th Venice...

20 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
September 19, 2024_ The "Non-Belief" architecture team from National Cheng Kung University has been selected to represent Taiwan at the 19th Venice Architecture Biennale, which will be held from May 8 to November 23, 2025. The event, which will take place at the Palazzo delle Prigioni, will explore the theme "Intelligens. Natural. Artificial. Collective.", curated by Carlo Ratti, focusing on the role of contemporary intelligence in architecture. The Taiwanese project intends to reflect on the geopolitical dynamics and spatial strategy of Taiwan, highlighting the duality between "faith" and "non-faith" through art installations. The news was reported by cna.com.tw, underlining the importance of Taiwan's participation in an event of international importance such as the Venice Biennale, a stage that celebrates art and architecture on a global level.

in Evidenza