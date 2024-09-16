September 16, 2024_ The Chinese Coast Guard announced that it will continue to carry out enforcement activities in waters that Beijing claims as its own. This decision comes after the withdrawal of Philippine forces, interpreted as an attempt to reduce tensions with China. Chinese authorities say the operations are necessary to maintain maritime security in the region. The situation highlights the growing territorial tensions in the South China Sea, a strategic area for international trade. The news was reported by the Taipei Times, a major Taiwanese news source. The disputed waters are the subject of disputes between several countries, including Taiwan, the Philippines and China, which claim rights to large areas of sea.