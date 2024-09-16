Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 16 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:52
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: China steps up maritime enforcement in disputed waters

September 16, 2024_ The Chinese Coast Guard announced that it will continue to carry out enforcement activities in waters that Beijing claims as its...

Taiwan: China steps up maritime enforcement in disputed waters
16 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 16, 2024_ The Chinese Coast Guard announced that it will continue to carry out enforcement activities in waters that Beijing claims as its own. This decision comes after the withdrawal of Philippine forces, interpreted as an attempt to reduce tensions with China. Chinese authorities say the operations are necessary to maintain maritime security in the region. The situation highlights the growing territorial tensions in the South China Sea, a strategic area for international trade. The news was reported by the Taipei Times, a major Taiwanese news source. The disputed waters are the subject of disputes between several countries, including Taiwan, the Philippines and China, which claim rights to large areas of sea.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
claims as its claim enforcement Cina
Vedi anche
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza