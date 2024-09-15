Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 15 Settembre 2024
13:05
Taiwan: Chinese Citizen Arrested After Crossing Taiwan Strait

September 15, 2024_ A Chinese man was arrested after crossing the Taiwan Strait on a rubber dinghy, landing on the coast of Linkou, New Taipei City....

15 settembre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 15, 2024_ A Chinese man was arrested after crossing the Taiwan Strait on a rubber dinghy, landing on the coast of Linkou, New Taipei City. Taiwanese authorities said the man's action violates local laws and that he will be prosecuted according to current legislation. After an interrogation by the prosecutor's office, he was ordered to be detained incommunicado. This incident highlights the tensions between Taiwan and China, with Taiwan maintaining a defensive stance regarding incursions from mainland China, as reported by 自由時報. Taiwanese authorities continue to monitor the situation to ensure the safety of its territorial waters.

