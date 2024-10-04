Taiwan: Chungshan Institute Prepares to Assemble Stinger Missiles

October 4, 2024_ Taiwan's Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology is seeking certification to assemble 1,985 Stinger missiles, in addition to those already purchased from the United States. The move was launched in response to increased Chinese military activity in the region and the Taiwanese military's urgent need for mobile weapons. If the certificate is granted, the missiles could be available sooner than expected, accelerating the strengthening of Taiwan's defense capabilities, the Taipei Times reported. The Stinger air defense system is a single-soldier surface-to-air missile designed to shoot down aircraft at a range of up to 4.8 km.