Taiwan: Civil Defense Exercises Planned for December and March 2025

September 27, 2024_ Taiwan has announced that it will hold a major civil defense exercise in December, followed by unprecedented exercises in March 2025. The initiative, promoted by the Society's Defense Resilience Committee, aims to involve all sectors of society to improve preparedness and resilience in the event of national emergencies. The project involves mobilizing civilian units, government agencies, schools and private companies to optimize responses to disasters and crisis situations. The news was reported by the Taipei Times. These exercises are a significant step in ensuring that Taiwan is prepared for any disasters, including earthquake scenarios, while also involving the private sector in relief and assistance operations.