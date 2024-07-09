Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 09 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Clashes in Parliament during the discussion on the electoral law

July 9, 2024_ The Internal Affairs Committee of the Taiwan Parliament again examined the bill to revise the election law, but the session was...

Taiwan: Clashes in Parliament during the discussion on the electoral law
09 luglio 2024 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 9, 2024_ The Internal Affairs Committee of the Taiwan Parliament again examined the bill to revise the election law, but the session was interrupted by physical clashes between lawmakers. Members of the Kuomintang (KMT) and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) parties faced each other over accusations of assault. Committee chairwoman Kao Chin Su-mei attempted to conduct the meeting in a different room, but protests continued, forcing her to suspend the session. The source of the news is 中國時報. The clashes reflect ongoing political tensions between Taiwan's main parties, the KMT and the DPP, over proposed changes to the election law.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
session was Taiwan's main parties session parties faced each
Vedi anche
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame
News to go
Covid, casi in leggero aumento in Italia
News to go
Lavoro, a maggio calo dopo 3 mesi crescita: -17mila occupati
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza