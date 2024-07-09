Taiwan: Clashes in Parliament during the discussion on the electoral law

July 9, 2024_ The Internal Affairs Committee of the Taiwan Parliament again examined the bill to revise the election law, but the session was interrupted by physical clashes between lawmakers. Members of the Kuomintang (KMT) and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) parties faced each other over accusations of assault. Committee chairwoman Kao Chin Su-mei attempted to conduct the meeting in a different room, but protests continued, forcing her to suspend the session. The source of the news is 中國時報. The clashes reflect ongoing political tensions between Taiwan's main parties, the KMT and the DPP, over proposed changes to the election law.