Taiwan: Coast Guard Plan Approved for Less-Lethal Weapons Against Chinese Activities

September 29, 2024_ Taiwan's Executive Yuan has approved a plan for the Coast Guard (CGA) to purchase less-lethal weapons, aimed at reducing the risk to life during operations against China's gray zone assets. The plan, with a budget of NT$875.3 million (about 27.2 million U.S. dollars), will be implemented on a trial basis from next year until 2027. The CGA plans to procure 'pulse warheads' from Israeli subsidiaries, designed to incapacitate targets without causing lethal damage, and also purchase NT-106 rifles and other weaponry. The first shipment of less-lethal munitions is expected in 2025, the Taipei Times reported. The CGA is the agency responsible for maritime safety in Taiwan, and the plan aims to improve maritime enforcement capabilities without resorting to high-explosive munitions.