Taiwan: Collaboration with US, Japan and Australia to counter Chinese influence in the Pacific

October 21, 2024_ Taiwan Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung confirmed the development of multilateral cooperation with the United States, Japan, and Australia to counter China's influence in the Pacific islands. This initiative includes infrastructure assistance projects in friendly countries, such as the Central Pacific Undersea Cable Project and the Tuvalu Coastal Test Plan, which highlight the close ties between Taiwan and Tuvalu. The cooperation aims to strengthen the resilience of Pacific countries in the face of Chinese pressure. The news was reported by 自由時報, highlighting the importance of solidarity among Pacific democracies. Tuvalu is a small island nation located in the Central Pacific, known for its vulnerability to climate change and its alliance with Taiwan.