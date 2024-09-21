Taiwan: Constitutional Court Confirms Death Penalty with Restrictions

September 21, 2024_ Taiwan's Constitutional Court has ruled that the death penalty is in accordance with the law, but must be applied in a limited manner. The decision, which has sparked widespread social debate, emphasizes that capital punishment should be reserved for the most serious crimes and that the fundamental rights of defendants must be respected. In addition, the Court highlighted the importance of protecting people with mental disorders from the application of the death penalty. This ruling has received support from human rights groups, but has also raised concerns among some citizens and legal experts about possible negative effects on public safety, as reported by 人間福報 (The Merit Times). The issue of the death penalty continues to be a controversial topic in Taiwan, where opinions are strongly divided.