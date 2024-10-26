Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 26 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:37
Taiwan: Constitutional Court Declares Most Parliament Reforms Unconstitutional

October 25, 2024_ Taiwan's Constitutional Court has declared several articles of the parliamentary reforms unconstitutional, including those...

Taiwan: Constitutional Court Declares Most Parliament Reforms Unconstitutional
26 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 25, 2024_ Taiwan's Constitutional Court has declared several articles of the parliamentary reforms unconstitutional, including those concerning the relationship between the President and Parliament. The contested provisions included the President's report on national security and parliamentary questioning procedures, which were deemed to conflict with the principles of separation of powers and political accountability. The decision was made after several government institutions, including the Presidency and the Cabinet, requested an interpretation of the law. The source of this news is 自由時報. The reforms, approved by Parliament on May 28, 2024, had sparked controversy and discontent among government agencies, leading to a series of requests for review by the authorities.

in Evidenza