Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 29 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan: Constitutional Court Rules Part of Succession Law Unconstitutional

October 29, 2024_ Taiwan's Constitutional Court has ruled that certain provisions of the Inheritance Law are unconstitutional, finding that they lack...

Taiwan: Constitutional Court Rules Part of Succession Law Unconstitutional
29 ottobre 2024 | 12.20
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 29, 2024_ Taiwan's Constitutional Court has ruled that certain provisions of the Inheritance Law are unconstitutional, finding that they lack clarity and violate the principle of equality. The case involves a six-year-old girl who, after her father's death, found herself having to pay inheritance tax of over $5 million, despite having inherited only $1.5 million. The court ruled that current tax rules create inequality between beneficiaries and spouses, and gave the government two years to review the legislation. The news was reported by 自由時報, highlighting the need for reforms to ensure fair treatment in inheritance and tax matters. The court stressed that tax laws must respect the principle of ability to pay, preventing beneficiaries from having to pay taxes on assets they did not receive.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
campo da tennis court tax rules the news was
Vedi anche
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Migranti, Trump: "Lancerò il più ambizioso piano di espulsioni della storia"
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza