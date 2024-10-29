Taiwan: Constitutional Court Rules Part of Succession Law Unconstitutional

October 29, 2024_ Taiwan's Constitutional Court has ruled that certain provisions of the Inheritance Law are unconstitutional, finding that they lack clarity and violate the principle of equality. The case involves a six-year-old girl who, after her father's death, found herself having to pay inheritance tax of over $5 million, despite having inherited only $1.5 million. The court ruled that current tax rules create inequality between beneficiaries and spouses, and gave the government two years to review the legislation. The news was reported by 自由時報, highlighting the need for reforms to ensure fair treatment in inheritance and tax matters. The court stressed that tax laws must respect the principle of ability to pay, preventing beneficiaries from having to pay taxes on assets they did not receive.