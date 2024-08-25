Cerca nel sito
 
Taiwan: Construction of 1,200 new social housing units begins in Kaohsiung

25 agosto 2024 | 12.58
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 25, 2024_ In Kaohsiung, construction has begun on a new social housing complex called 'Yongqing Anju', which will have 1,200 units. The project, located a short distance from TSMC's factory and the main stadium for the World Games, is scheduled for completion in 2028 and aims to meet the growing demand for rentals in the area. However, landlords are already increasing rents, with a 20% increase recently. The news was reported by ettoday.net, highlighting the challenges of the Taiwanese real estate market. TSMC, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, is one of the world's leading manufacturers of semiconductors, which are crucial to the island's economy.

