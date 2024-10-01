Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 01 Ottobre 2024
Taiwan: 'Contemporary Music Ensemble' Tour in Rome for National Day

October 1, 2024_ Taiwan's 'Contemporary Music Ensemble' has arrived in Rome to participate in the National Day celebrations, with a special event at...

October 1, 2024_ Taiwan's 'Contemporary Music Ensemble' has arrived in Rome to participate in the National Day celebrations, with a special event at the Taiwan Embassy to the Holy See. On October 2, the group will perform a flash mob during the festive reception, marking a rare collaboration between the embassy and the Council for the Affairs of Taiwanese Abroad. The tour, which runs from September 24 to October 22, includes stops in eight cities in different countries, including Italy, Sweden and South Africa, with the aim of promoting Taiwanese culture. Ambassador Li Shih-Ming stressed the importance of this event in strengthening diplomatic and cultural relations between Taiwan and the Holy See, as reported by cna.com.tw. The musical group, composed of passionate artists, aims to present Taiwan's rich cultural diversity through music.

