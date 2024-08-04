Taiwan: Controversy over boxer Lin Yu-ting's disqualification from IBA

04 August 2024_ Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting has been barred from competing by the International Boxing Association (IBA) due to gender issues, sparking heated debate. Lin said she identified as female and had passed various tests, but the IBA stood by its disqualification decision. Taiwan's Ministry of Sports has expressed its full support for Lin, announcing that it will file a formal complaint with the IBA. The situation has raised questions about inclusion policies and the rights of transgender athletes in the world of sports, as reported by 中國時報. Taiwanese sports authorities are taking action to ensure that Lin's rights are respected and to promote a more inclusive sporting environment.