Taiwan: Controversy over People's Party Chairman Ko Wen-je

August 28, 2024_ Taiwan People's Party Chairman Ko Wen-je is at the center of numerous controversies, including allegations of fraud involving presidential campaign funds. Recently, it has been revealed that he has visited luxurious properties and purchased business offices, while several legal cases involve him, such as the Jinghua City volume project and others. In response to these controversies, some social media users have created memes parodying the situation, turning the allegations into a series of episodes similar to a TV series. The news was reported by ltn.com.tw, highlighting the public interest and amused reactions from users online. Ko Wen-je is a Taiwanese politician known for his direct approach and controversial positions, which continue to stir debates in the island's political landscape.