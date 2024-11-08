Taiwan: Corruption charges against Taiwan People's Party chairman Ko Wen-je

November 7, 2024_ Taiwan People's Party Chairman Ko Wen-je has been accused of receiving NT$15 million in bribes in an investigation into a corruption case related to the Jinghua shopping complex project. Congressman Wang Ding-yu revealed that a Taipei court document confirms Ko's responsibility, noting that he was aware of the illegality of his actions. The document also mentions that NT$210,000 was used as an advance for the bribes, and that the total amount of NT$15 million was earmarked for Ko. The news was reported by 自由時報, highlighting the seriousness of the charges and the political impact they could have on the Taiwan People's Party, a relatively new party that has gained attention in recent years.