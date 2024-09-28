Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 28 Settembre 2024
Taiwan: Corruption probe involves People's Party leader

Taiwan: Corruption probe involves People's Party leader
Redazione Adnkronos
September 27, 2024_ The Taipei Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into a corruption case involving the Jinghua shopping complex, conducting a large-scale search operation yesterday. Among the 10 defendants and five witnesses brought in for questioning is Li Wenzong, treasurer of the Taiwan People's Party. The investigation has also implicated former public officials and members of companies linked to the case, with a particular focus on the key role of Li Wenzong, former director of Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je's office. Authorities are trying to clarify the money flows related to this scandal as the investigation continues. The news was reported by 中國時報, highlighting the importance of transparency in Taiwanese politics.

