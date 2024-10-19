Taiwan: Corruption scandal involves Yunlin city council chairman

October 18, 2024_ Huang Kai, chairman of the Yunlin city council, has been charged with corruption for receiving bribes from green energy companies totaling NT$5.9 million. Huang allegedly lobbied the city council to secure approval of permits for solar energy projects. To date, he has collected NT$1.48 million. The case was reported by 自由時報, highlighting growing concerns about corruption among public officials in Taiwan. The investigation has led to nine people, including public officials and businessmen, being charged with various corruption and money laundering crimes.